Insider Selling: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $134.6320 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,616,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

