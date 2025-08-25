Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Acquires $1,003,000.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director William Chase bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $10.52 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 1,059,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 970,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 863,363 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,510,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,849,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

