WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.4286.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBTN shares. Citigroup started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,132,000.
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
