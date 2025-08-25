Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
