Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

