West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE WST opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.