Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) PT at $25.67

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jones Trading raised their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $98,421.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,418.38. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $75,569.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,325.68. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

