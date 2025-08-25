Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $136.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 25.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.