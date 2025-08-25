Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Report on ZLDPF
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zealand Pharma A/S
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.