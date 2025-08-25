Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $20.58

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.5833.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.
NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.2250 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The business had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
