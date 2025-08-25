Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 30,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Shyam Sankar sold 77,769 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $12,112,521.75.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 93,092 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $14,091,336.04.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.