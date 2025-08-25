Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $12,112,521.75 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 77,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $12,112,521.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,458,919.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 93,092 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $14,091,336.04.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

