Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NEXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Nexxen International Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.74. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

