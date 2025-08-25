Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $37.5330 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 297,359 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

