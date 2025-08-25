MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MBI

MBIA Trading Up 2.8%

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.6570 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.85. MBIA has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MBIA during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.