LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 149,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,264,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

