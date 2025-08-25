Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.26 on Friday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 294.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,223,000 after buying an additional 8,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 72.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $180,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 473.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

