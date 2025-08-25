PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
PURPLE INNOVATION Trading Up 11.9%
NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42. PURPLE INNOVATION has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.69 million. PURPLE INNOVATION had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 472.12%. PURPLE INNOVATION has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PURPLE INNOVATION will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PURPLE INNOVATION
About PURPLE INNOVATION
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PURPLE INNOVATION
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for PURPLE INNOVATION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURPLE INNOVATION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.