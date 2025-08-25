PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PURPLE INNOVATION Trading Up 11.9%

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42. PURPLE INNOVATION has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.69 million. PURPLE INNOVATION had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 472.12%. PURPLE INNOVATION has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PURPLE INNOVATION will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PURPLE INNOVATION

About PURPLE INNOVATION

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PURPLE INNOVATION by 2,140.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 580,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PURPLE INNOVATION by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PURPLE INNOVATION by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PURPLE INNOVATION during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PURPLE INNOVATION by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 122,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

