Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Chanson International Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:CHSN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $1,244.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

