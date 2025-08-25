Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Nova Lifestyle Trading Up 8.4%
Shares of NVFY stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Nova Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $0.3850 and a 12-month high of $3.59.
Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 107.37% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.
About Nova Lifestyle
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
