Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Nova Lifestyle Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of NVFY stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Nova Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $0.3850 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 107.37% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Lifestyle

About Nova Lifestyle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Lifestyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Lifestyle, Inc ( NASDAQ:NVFY Free Report ) by 380.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Nova Lifestyle worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

