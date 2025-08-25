PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.7050 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.