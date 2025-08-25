Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lobo EV Technologies stock opened at $0.5452 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.3530 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

