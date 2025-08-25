Wall Street Zen Downgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.OneSpaWorld’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,824 shares of company stock worth $3,406,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

