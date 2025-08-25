Wall Street Zen Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Buy

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

LFUS stock opened at $262.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

