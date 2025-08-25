Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Diodes by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.