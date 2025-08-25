MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INKT. William Blair downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

INKT stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.33. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

