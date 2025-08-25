Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.