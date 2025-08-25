Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRO. Piper Sandler raised Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.8578 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.5231 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 201.32%.The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $2,885,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 197.1% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

