SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $91.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,558,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,787,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 834,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

