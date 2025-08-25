QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.08 million, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 163.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 31.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 21,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 36.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

