Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.06.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 186.67% and a negative net margin of 144.50%.
Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
