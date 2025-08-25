Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 186.67% and a negative net margin of 144.50%.

Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile

About Siyata Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYTA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.79% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.