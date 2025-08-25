Wall Street Zen Downgrades Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPID

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 6.3%

RPID opened at $2.85 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $126.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 145.63%.The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In other news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 11,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $39,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 970,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,226. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,443 shares of company stock valued at $195,952. Corporate insiders own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.