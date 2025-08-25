Wall Street Zen Downgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Hold

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $62.3680 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. This represents a 51.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,934,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $41,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 659,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 98.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 242,231 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

