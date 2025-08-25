Wall Street Zen Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to “Strong-Buy”

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.15.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $185.4380 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 426,211 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

