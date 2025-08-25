Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYF. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $73.1650 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after acquiring an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after purchasing an additional 706,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,194,000 after buying an additional 406,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

