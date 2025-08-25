Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires £1,230.72 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72.
Shares of HAS opened at GBX 64.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.81. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
