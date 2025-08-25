Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires £1,230.72 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 64.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.81. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.33.

