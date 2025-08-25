Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE WFC opened at $79.0680 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,990,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.