X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
X Financial Trading Up 6.5%
X Financial stock opened at $15.7510 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. X Financial has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.32 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 25.42%.
X Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in X Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.