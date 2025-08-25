Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of ULH opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 15,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

