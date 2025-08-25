Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $325.9990 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 3.6%

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATAT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 35.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

