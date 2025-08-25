Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 300,903 Shares

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOVGet Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell sold 300,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total transaction of £63,189.63.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Price Performance

Shares of INOV stock opened at GBX 12.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.20. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a one year low of GBX 8.54 and a one year high of GBX 16. The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a P/E ratio of -259.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

