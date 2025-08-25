Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 300,903 Shares

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell sold 300,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total transaction of £63,189.63.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Price Performance
Shares of INOV stock opened at GBX 12.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.20. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a one year low of GBX 8.54 and a one year high of GBX 16. The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a P/E ratio of -259.10 and a beta of 0.54.
About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV
