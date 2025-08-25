Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.73. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.