BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BTC Digital Trading Up 5.1%

BTC Digital stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 27.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTC Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BTC Digital by 396.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BTC Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTC Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTC Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

