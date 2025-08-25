California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $16.86 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

California BanCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 213,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.