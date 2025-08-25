Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $5.20 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 43,251.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

