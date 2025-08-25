Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $5.20 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 43,251.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

