GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 29th

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.9850 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $254.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.63. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,380,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 743,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

