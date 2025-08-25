Tuya (TUYA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $78.4410 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET.

Tuya Stock Performance

Tuya stock opened at $2.4950 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuya stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.15% of Tuya worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TUYA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.49 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

