PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $2.1145 billion for the quarter. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%.PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.8090 on Monday. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

