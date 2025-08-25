Ooma (OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Ooma has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ooma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $154,219.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $666,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 503.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.