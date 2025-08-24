Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $209.23.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.