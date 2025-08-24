Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 802,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

