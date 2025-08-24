Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Adventus Mining Stock Up 5.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
